Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €88.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €66.08 ($76.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a one year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.32.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

