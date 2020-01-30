Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €90.00 ($104.65) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €66.08 ($76.84) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 1 year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.04 and a 200 day moving average of €66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.