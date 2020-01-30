Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading Down 15.4%

Warrior Gold Inc (CVE:WAR) traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 207,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 185,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.14.

About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Goodfish-Kirana project that comprises 66 claims totaling 184 units, as well as 28-patented claims covering 3,418 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

