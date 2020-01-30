Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.94

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.94 and last traded at $98.70, with a volume of 147386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Waste Connections by 44.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

