Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.5 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 109,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WABC. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of WABC opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

