Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,627. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

