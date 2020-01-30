Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd (NYSE:GFY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.62, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd (NYSE:GFY)

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

