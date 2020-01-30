William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:WLH opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $886.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.31.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. William Lyon Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 72.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

