Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

WSM stock opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,449 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

