WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.31

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 20051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after buying an additional 653,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after buying an additional 135,070 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 137,120 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in WillScot by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,397,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in WillScot by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

