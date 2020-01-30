Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of WGO opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 140.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

