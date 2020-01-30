Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.79% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

