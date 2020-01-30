WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT Lowered to $44.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

WSFS stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.11. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,308,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

