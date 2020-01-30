Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $300.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.15. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.20.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 111.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 80.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

