Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

YMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $755,360. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 784,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,827,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.