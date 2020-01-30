Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on YTEN. National Securities downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of YTEN opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.01.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.60) by $0.20. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 995.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.01%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -25.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

