Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 32,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $615,220.63. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 303,058 shares of company stock worth $5,428,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 326,304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

