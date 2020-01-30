Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.25). Cubic posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NYSE CUB opened at $68.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cubic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cubic by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 134,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 1,547.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the second quarter valued at $4,271,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

