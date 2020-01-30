Zacks Investment Research Lowers DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to Sell

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DHI Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.