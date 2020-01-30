Zacks Investment Research Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Strong Sell

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.11.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

