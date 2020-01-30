Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) to “Hold”

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitie Group plc provides strategic outsourcing services. The company’s operating segment includes Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services. Hard FM segment includes technical, building maintenance and energy services. Property management segment provides repair and maintenance services in the social housing market. Healthcare segment provides care at home for people who need help and support due to illness, infirmity or disability. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Mitie Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get MITIE GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of MITFY stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

About MITIE GRP PLC/ADR

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (MITFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.