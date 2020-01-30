Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.18.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

