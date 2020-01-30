ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives $6.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $76,681.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,271.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $61,251.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $991,405. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $794.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.58. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.