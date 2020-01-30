zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. zooplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.00 ($112.79).

Get zooplus alerts:

zooplus stock opened at €79.90 ($92.91) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $570.90 million and a P/E ratio of -80.30. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a fifty-two week high of €126.80 ($147.44).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.