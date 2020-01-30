zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €52.00 ($60.47) target price from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential downside of 34.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.00 ($112.79).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €79.90 ($92.91) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.02. zooplus has a 52 week low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 52 week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $570.90 million and a PE ratio of -80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

