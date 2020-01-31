10,949 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILPT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.