150,322 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,112,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $283,271.40. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 0.69. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

