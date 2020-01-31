9,139 Shares in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LORL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 84.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LORL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $32.66 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.