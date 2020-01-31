93,639 Shares in Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPY. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,807,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $65,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 536,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS AMPY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Amplify Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMPY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

