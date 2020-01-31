Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Accenture by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Accenture by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $208.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

