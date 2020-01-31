Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Raised by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,349,387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $306,067,000 after buying an additional 143,955 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $143,594,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after buying an additional 220,249 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after buying an additional 259,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

