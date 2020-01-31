Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $323.87 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 6,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

