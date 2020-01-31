B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $94,858.71 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $157,829.12.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86.

On Wednesday, October 30th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00.

RILY stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.