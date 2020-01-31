B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases $157,829.12 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $157,829.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,376.86.

On Wednesday, October 30th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,850.00.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $748.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.