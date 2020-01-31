Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CICC Research raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.09. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

