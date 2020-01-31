Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Holdings Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,313 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Barings BDC by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,051,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after buying an additional 152,229 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Barings BDC by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Barings BDC by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. National Securities began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Thomas F. Finke purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Barings BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

