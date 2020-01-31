Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $149.21 on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $112.90 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.72.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

