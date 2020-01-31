BidaskClub Downgrades News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Sell

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. News has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that News will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in News by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $6,313,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in News by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in News by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

