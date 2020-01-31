BidaskClub Downgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Strong Sell

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFBS. ValuEngine lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

