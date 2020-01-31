BidaskClub Upgrades American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to “Sell”

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. American Software has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.59 million, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. On average, analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $112,279.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 115,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in American Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 325,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.