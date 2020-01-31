BidaskClub Upgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Buy

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGIH. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.44. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 1,332.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

