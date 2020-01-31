Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.5% of Cibc Bank USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Boeing by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after buying an additional 115,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after buying an additional 113,858 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

BA opened at $323.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.89 and its 200-day moving average is $351.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

