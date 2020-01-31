Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

EPAY opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 172,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,873 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

