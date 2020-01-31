Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,345,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

