Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 1,363 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

NYSE:DOV opened at $118.92 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,295,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

