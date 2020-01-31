Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 126.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 109.43%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

