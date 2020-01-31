Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 106.2% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 311,810 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 184,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $733,041.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,767. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

Teradyne stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

