Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.91 on Friday. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

