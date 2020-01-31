Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Ecolab by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Puzo Michael J raised its position in Ecolab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $199.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.59 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.