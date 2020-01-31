Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.04.

ICE stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

